Reba Lorean Thacker, 81, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family. Reba was born in on December 8th, 1941 in Houston, Texas, to the late parents Dempsey and Eula Estelle Kessner Gill.

Reba was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She enjoyed the simple things in life like spending time with her family, all of whom she loved unconditionally. Reba was proud of each of them and of their accomplishments in life. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Reba was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Linda Martin and LaReda Joslin; her brothers Gene Alton Gill and William Alvin Dempsey Gill; her children Bobby Ray Thacker, David Wayne Thacker, and Terry Renee Bennett; and her longtime companion, Bobby Joe Pillow. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, the father of her four children, Jimmy Ray Thacker; her daughter Sharon Kay Johnson and husband Virgil Johnson, Sr,; her grandchildren Jason Ray Wilkins, Virgil Merl Johnson, Jr., Jennifer Lynn Briley and husband Greg, Courtney Nicole Rusher and husband Matthew, Jessica Thacker, Kayla Thacker, and Natalie LeeAnn Johnson; her great grandchildren Madison Leigh Johnson, Virgil Douglas Johnson, Levi Dylan Rusher, and Kaylee Nicole Rusher; her sisters Roberta Mae Cooper and Wanda Louise Woodson and husband Al; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Virgil Johnson, Sr., Virgil Johnson, Jr., Virgil “Bubba” Douglas Johnson, Matthew Rusher, Alex Bradley and Jason Wilkins. Honorary pallbearer will be Levi Rusher.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 12pm, at the funeral home with Windell Gill officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton.

