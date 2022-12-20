Leo Shannon Nutt was born on June 4, 1942 in Lewis County, Tenn., to parents, William Burt Nutt and Pearl Brewer Nutt. He passed away in Cleveland, Texas, on December 18, 2022 at the age of 80.

Leo proudly served our country in the US Army. He also worked as a dispatcher for Texas Industries and was a truckdriver. Leo loved his family and enjoyed spending all the time he had with them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents, William Burt Nutt and Pearl Nutt; daughter, Terri Nutt; granddaughter, Stevee Powell; brothers, Harry McNutt and Hollis Nutt; sisters, Clara Hanby, Betty Gardiner, and Nadine Cosper.

Leo is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Barbara Nutt; son, Michael Dean Nutt and wife Jennifer; brother, William Mann Nutt and wife Betty; sister, Jane Barber; grandchildren, Shannon Anglin and wife Michelle, Joseph Anglin and wife Amber, Sarah Alexander and husband Chris, Wade Nutt, Victoria Boothe and husband Andrew, Harley Nutt, and Michael Dodge; great grandchildren, Mia, Taylor, Cash, Ava, Malcom, and Walker; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service is scheduled for Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 2pm in the Holly Grove Cemetery with Bro. David Adcox officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be, Shannon Anglin, Joseph Anglin, Scott Felts, Chris Alexander, Wade Nutt, Andrew Boothe and Michael Dodge.

