The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 17, 2022:

Steel, Sarah Jean – Assault/Family Violence and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Regalado, Kevin Daniel – Driving While Intoxicated, first

Addison, Scotty – Theft of Property

Addison, Scotty Regalado, Kevin Daniel Steel, Sarah Jean

Share this: Twitter

Facebook