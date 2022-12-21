Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 19, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 19, 2022:

Acosta, Sydney Lynn – Burglary of a Building (three counts), Burglary of a Habitation (two counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Parole Violation

Livingston, Miranda Marie – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Parker, Justin – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Walker, Anthony Ray – Hold for Harris County

Key, Laci Sky – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Building and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

McMahan, Destine Amistakay – Burglary of a Habitation

Taylor, Darcell Kemp – Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Evading Arrest and Detention With a Previous Conviction

Calderon, Nancy – Driving While Intoxicated

Morgan, Leslie Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance

