Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 19, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 19, 2022:
- Acosta, Sydney Lynn – Burglary of a Building (three counts), Burglary of a Habitation (two counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Parole Violation
- Livingston, Miranda Marie – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Parker, Justin – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Walker, Anthony Ray – Hold for Harris County
- Key, Laci Sky – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Building and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- McMahan, Destine Amistakay – Burglary of a Habitation
- Taylor, Darcell Kemp – Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Evading Arrest and Detention With a Previous Conviction
- Calderon, Nancy – Driving While Intoxicated
- Morgan, Leslie Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance