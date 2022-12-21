Sheriff Rader makes changes to LCSO command staff

Going into the New Year, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office will have new leaders in key roles. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, Billy Knox, who currently is captain of the Criminal Investigative Division, will be Chief Deputy, second in command to Sheriff Bobby Rader.

Knox’s promotion created another vacancy as captain, which will be filled by David Meyers, who has two decades of experience as a peace officer with the last two years spent at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

With the promotions of Knox and Meyers, and with Robert Dunn continuing in his role as captain of the patrol division, Sheriff Rader is confident that he has a solid command staff to lead the department.

“Knox has proven himself for years. He was promoted from investigator to captain, and now chief deputy. He has a good work ethic and good communication skills. He was my first choice to be chief deputy,” Rader said. “I had four candidates for captain. Based on the interviews, Meyers came out on top and he was chosen. He has a lot of years of experience with other agencies. Capt. Dunn has been in patrol, worked as an investigator and in drug interdiction. He has been in about every field we have at the sheriff’s office. They are all assets to the department.”

Knox is replacing retiring Chief Deputy Don Neyland, who put in 31 years with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Knox started his career in law enforcement in 2003 and has been with the sheriff’s office since 2004. In addition to serving as CID captain, Knox also served as operator and commander of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT).

Knox is a graduate of Texas Christian University’s Ranch Management Program. Additionally, he has a bachelors degree in Criminal Justice Administration and a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Lamar University in Beaumont. He holds a Master Peace Officer certification and has more than 7,300 hours of training through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Knox is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy (Class #277).

Like Knox, Meyers has earned a Master Peace Office certificate and has two decades of law enforcement experience. Before joining the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in April 2020, Meyers worked for Humble Police Department, Patton Village Police Department and Dayton Police Department. During those 22 years, he has been assigned as a patrol officer, deputy, accident reconstructionist, community service coordinator, patrol sergeant, DARE instructor and criminal investigator.

Some of his certifications include Advanced Accident Reconstructionist, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) Instructor, Field Training Officer, Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) Instructor, Intoxilyzer Operator, Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN), Standardized Field Sobriety Technician (SFST), Crime Scene Reconstruction, Crime Prevention Specialist, Citizens Police Academy Coordinator, and Public Information Officer.

Meyers has coordinated numerous citizens police academies and taught Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) curriculum to several elementary and middle school classrooms. Additionally, he has reconstructed numerous fatality accidents and made arrests for intoxication assault, intoxication manslaughter and murder. He was recipient of Officer of the Year in 2012.

Both Knox and Meyers say they are thankful for the opportunity to advance within LCSO. Knox believes Sheriff Rader was wise to pick Meyers as captain, adding that Meyers brings a lot of years to the table.

“The sheriff had a very qualified candidate pool and I know the decision was not an easy one,” said Knox, who frequently is a spokesperson for the department.

With the command staff now set for the coming year, Knox said the goal for the sheriff’s office is to get moved in to the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center on SH 146 north of Liberty.

“We are hoping to be in the new building by February. We are waiting on parts to come in for our internet system – some network switches that are needed to get everything up and running,” Knox said.

While technology is temporarily holding them back from using the new facility, blamed mostly on the slow supply chain, technology, in general, is racing ahead for law enforcement, said Knox.

“Our use of technology is increasing and it is becoming a bigger part of our budget. When I first started here 20 years ago, it was just the sheriff, his secretary and some administrators who had access to email. We have gone from storing things on disks to storing things on the cloud. We went from having car camera recordings that had to be manually uploaded to having the videos automatically upload from the cars to the cloud, and we went from waiting days or weeks to get 35 mm film processed to have digital camera photos available immediately,” he said.

In the new year, Liberty County residents who drive by the new law enforcement center should notice construction of a new communications tower behind the facility.

“We should see steel on the ground for that in 100 days or so and it will take a year for construction of the tower,” he said.

