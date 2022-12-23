Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 20, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 20, 2022:

  • Huerta, Gerardo – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Delgado, Laura Jr. – Assault of a Public Servant
  • Herman, Jason Paul – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Violate Promise to Appear, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Speeding, Displaying Fictitious License Plate
  • Raymond, Eddie – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
