Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 20, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 20, 2022:

Huerta, Gerardo – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Delgado, Laura Jr. – Assault of a Public Servant

Herman, Jason Paul – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Violate Promise to Appear, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Speeding, Displaying Fictitious License Plate

Raymond, Eddie – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

