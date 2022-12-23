Man charged for June 2022 murder in Dayton

Months after a Dayton man’s death was ruled suspicious, investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have charged Jose Luis Garcia, 47, with the murder of Melvin Alexander Diaz-Mungia, 27.

On June 26, 2022, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of SH 321 in Dayton regarding a deceased male in front of a wood structure. He was later identified as Diaz-Munguia.

Foul play was immediately suspected due to the nature of Diaz-Munguia’s injuries, which have been reportedly determined to have been caused by being struck by Garcia’s vehicle.

“Evidence was found under Mr. Garcia’s vehicle. We were waiting on DNA evidence testing from the matter under the car to file charges against him. That evidence was returned this week and the Texas Rangers were able to secure an arrest warrant for him. On Wednesday morning of this week, Texas Rangers and LCSO deputies arrested Mr. Garcia in a traffic stop,” said Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. “We believe that Mr. Diaz-Munguia was run over by Mr. Garcia.”

Garcia was actually arrested at the scene of the incident on June 26 for Interfering With Police Duties. Garcia reportedly resides in one of the houses located on the property where Diaz-Munguia’s body was found. According to Knox, the two men knew each other and worked together.

Garcia is being held in the Liberty County Jail and is charged with Murder. His bond is set at $1,500,000.

