Georgia Ellen Fregia, 81, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at College St. Health Care Center in Beaumont, Texas. Georgia was born on April 1, 1941, to the late Walter and Vannie Dowdell. Georgia loved to cook and garden. She enjoyed traveling with her family. She loved being outdoors with her animals.

Georgia is preceded in death by her parents and son, Buddy Wayne Fregia.

Those left to cherish her memory are her grandson, Phillip Fregia of Moss Hill, Texas.

Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

