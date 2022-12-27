Audrey Ann McConnell Fussell passed away on December 20, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. She was born November 13, 1947, in Houston, Texas, to Eathel and Patrick McConnell. She was the oldest of three children and grew up in Houston, graduating from Galena Park High School, and then San Jacinto College. Audrey was married to Robert Fussell for over 53 years, and they had one daughter, Allison.

Audrey worked for many years as a dietician and food services director with several organizations, including Schlumberger, Shell Oil, and ARCO, as well as multiple medical facilities. Later in life, she transitioned to working for the Barbers Hill School District as a long-term substitute teacher. Audrey was highly committed to her local political and community activities and was a life-long, dedicated member of the Church of Christ. She attended the Greens Bayou Church of Christ for going on 50 years and, most recently, attended the Church of Christ at Pruett and Lobit Street in Baytown for over 25 years. Audrey was an absolute force of nature that you always wanted on your side. She was a woman of boundless energy, unyielding integrity, and grace. Her strength, quick wit, and quicker smile will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her husband Robert, daughter Allison and her husband, and sister Rhonda Haseman and her husband, Robert, along with other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eathel and Patrick McConnell, and brother, Curtis McConnell.

The memorial service will be at Earthman’s Funeral Home in Baytown, Texas on December 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., with visitation at 9:00 a.m. Private burial will follow at Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs, Texas at 2:30 p.m.

