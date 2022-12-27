Maxcine Smith, 78, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. She was born on Monday, October 16, 1944, in Huntsville, Texas to Granville Risner and Nuda (Ellisor) Risner, both of whom have preceded her in death. Maxcine was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Lee, Bobby Jo Lee, and Archie Lee, sisters Dorothy and Anna Maria. Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Pamela McMenamy and husband Bryan, brother Alton Ray along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Memorial Service for Maxcine will be held at Neal Funeral Home on December 30, 2022 at 11:00 am. Pastor Betty Watson.

Maxcine was employed with Cleveland PD for 35 years.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maxcine (Risner) Smith, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

