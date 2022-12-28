George Calvin Griffin, 72, of Sour Lake, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Sour Lake, Texas. Calvin was born on March 14, 1950 to the late George “Clifford” and Mary Griffin in Liberty, Texas. Calvin graduated from Hardin Jefferson High School and worked at Sunoil as a Mechanic. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting, and enjoyed it even more when he got to spend that time with his sons and grandkids.

Calvin is preceded in death by his loving wife, Darla Griffin, and parents, George “Clifford” and Mary Griffin.

Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings, brother, Bert Griffin and wife Linda of Kountze, Texas; sister, Connie McMillian and her husband Rocky of Tyler, Texas; sons, Kevin Griffin and wife Michell of Sour Lake, Texas, Brant Griffin and wife Charla of Sour Lake, Texas; step-daughters, Shannon Wilkins of Sour Lake, Texas, Nicole Marshall and husband Nick of Nome, Texas; grandkids, Andrea Teter, Kaylee King and husband Tyler, Kaleb Griffin, Kyler Griffin, Kolby Griffin, Taylor Griffin, Kadin Griffin, Adam Gilliland, Zakk Adams, Beaux Adams, Brandon Biano and wife Taylor, Mason Garcia, Brayden Marshall, and Braxton Marshall; great-grandkids, Jenson and Rhett; and a host of family and friends.

A Graveside Service of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 1:00 pm at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Faith & Family Chapel.

Honoring Calvin as pallbearers are Kaleb Griffin,Tyler King, Kadin Griffin, Brandon Biano, Adam Gilliland, and Tommy Laman Jr. Honorary pallbearer is Tracy Rothenberger.

