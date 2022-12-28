Whataburger makes $11K donation to Toys for Tots

Whataburger customers at the Cleveland, Liberty and Dayton locations, as well as six other locations in and around Liberty County, helped raise $11,000 to provide Christmas gifts for children in need in East Harris and Chambers counties.
The check was presented to Pastor Tony Pena with Faith Family Church in Baytown. Pena is one of the organizers for Toys for Tots Baytown Chapter.
The money is raised by Whataburger customers who agree to adding a monetary donation to their purchases in the months leading up to Christmas.
Cashiers in the restaurants compete to see who can raise the most money, and this year Cleveland cashier Wesley Pickett topped the competition with $1,6000. The Liberty Whataburger location collected the most of the nine restaurants with a total exceeding $3,600.
