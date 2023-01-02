Alice Faye Carouthers, 81, of Saratoga, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. Alice was born on September 15, 1941 to the late Everett Morse and Virgie Ewing in Saratoga, Texas. Alice was born during WWII. She and her mother lived with her Grandmother and Grandfather Ewing while Alice’s dad was away in the service. Upon his return from the war, her parents bought a house and lived just down the road from us in Saratoga. There were no other neighbors close by, so Alice, my sister and I often did things together as children.

In high school, Alice was very popular, extremely beautiful and incredibly intelligent. She was salutatorian of her graduating class, as well as recipient of several other awards during her school years. When she got her driver’s license, our Aunt Hazel bought Alice a pink convertible. Very few kids had their own car, much less a pink convertible back in the 50’s.

When I was only a kid, Alice would often take me places with her. The Honey island Pool was probably my favorite . She even invited me to a party at her house once with all her high school friends. Being an only child with no siblings, Alice treated my sister and me more like little sisters than cousins. Once when Alice was in a parade, she asked my sister to ride with her on the float. In later years when she and her husband, Jack, made a trip to California, they took my sister along with them.

Alice loved Elvis Presley, had all his records as well as pictures of him all over her bedroom walls. It was such fun to sit in her room with her and listen to rock and roll records on her hi-fi record player.

Alice attended Durham Business College upon graduating from Saratoga High School in 1960.

She married Jack Crisman and worked in a legal firm while Jack finished his college degree. They had 4 children, Julie, David, Travis and James. In her later years, Alice and her second husband, Bennie Ray had her son Travis build a house near her childhood home. She spent her remaining days right there in the place she loved the most. Alice often told me she never wanted to live anywhere else but Saratoga in the beautiful Big Thicket. It was the place she found the most fulfilling and sense of peace. Alice loved her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed being at home drinking coffee and sitting out on her porch. May Alice, my dear cousin, rest in peace.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents; sons, James Crisman, and Travis Crisman Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Julie Nance of Saratoga, Texas; son, David Crisman of Saratoga, Texas; grandchildren, James Adam Creel and wife Alyson of Saratoga, Texas, Alexis Nance of Saratoga, Texas, Blake Crisman of Illinois, Ashley Hughes Batson, Texas, Travis Crisman Jr. of Hull, Texas, Makayla Crisman of San Marcos, Texas, Ashlynn Crisman of Moss Hill, Texas; great grandchildren, Addalynn Crisman, Rae Lynn Crisman, Cody Hughes Jr., Brody Hughes, Chase Hughes, James Cohen Creel, Jensen Ray Creel, many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Chapel with Pastor Carlton Bailey officiating. Interment Felps Cemetery in Thicket, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin Saturday at 12:00 pm until service time. Honoring Alice as pallbearers are James Adam Creel, Bennie R. Carouthers Jr., William “Bill” Stewart, Ross Jordan , Johnny Jordan, and Nathan Carouthers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

