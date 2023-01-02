Fredia Cox of Evergreen, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the age of 76. She was born on May 7, 1946 in Cleveland, Texas to Craig and Doris Stimac. Fredia was married to Dennis Ray Cox for 61 years and 4 months. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Cleveland, Texas for 69 years and taught Sunday school for 35 of those years. “Granny” was granny to all. She loved her children, grandkids, and great grandkids with all her heart, and she will be deeply missed by all who loves her.

Fredia is preceded in death by her parents Craig and Doris Stimac and sister Catherine Stimac. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Dennis Ray Cox; son Dennis Ray Cox, Jr. and wife Marlena; daughter Angela Browder and husband Fielding; sisters Judy Barr and Wanda Dabney and husband Johnny; brother Craig Stimac, Jr. and wife Cindy; grandchildren Dalton Cox and wife Ashley, Kolt Browder, Tamara Tyler, James Faulkner, Kadee Hershiser, Riley Browder and Tanner Kieschnick; great grandchildren Stetson Faulkner, Kade Hershiser, and Ashton Cox; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 1:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery in Evergreen, Texas. Funeral arrangements handled under the trusted care of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas.

