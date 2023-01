The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 29, 2022:

Prewitt, Collin Allen – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Building

Vasileff, Robert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

