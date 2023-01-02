Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 30, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 30, 2022:

Zieschang, Gary Wayne Jr. – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear

Bergman, Kevin – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hill, James Walter III – Public Intoxication

Gaytan, Eliasar – Disregard Police Officer

Rodriguez, Matthew – Failure to Identify/Give False Information

Campos, Jesus Eduardo Leon – Theft of Property and Failure to Identify/Give False Information

Nolte, Michael Edward – No Driver’s License

Harwell, Thomas Eugene – Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance and Assault/Family Violence

Miller, Ian Louis – Parole Violation

Stevenson, Semaj Ykeme – Possession of Marijuana

Martinez, Joseph Michael – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Bergman, Kevin Campos, Jesus Eduardo Leon Gaytan, Eliasar Harwell, Thomas Eugene Hill, James Walter III Martinez, Joseph Michael Miller, Ian Louis Rodriguez, Matthew Stevenson, Semaj Ykeme

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

