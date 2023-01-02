Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 30, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 30, 2022:
- Zieschang, Gary Wayne Jr. – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear
- Bergman, Kevin – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hill, James Walter III – Public Intoxication
- Gaytan, Eliasar – Disregard Police Officer
- Rodriguez, Matthew – Failure to Identify/Give False Information
- Campos, Jesus Eduardo Leon – Theft of Property and Failure to Identify/Give False Information
- Nolte, Michael Edward – No Driver’s License
- Harwell, Thomas Eugene – Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance and Assault/Family Violence
- Miller, Ian Louis – Parole Violation
- Stevenson, Semaj Ykeme – Possession of Marijuana
- Martinez, Joseph Michael – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle