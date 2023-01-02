Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 30, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 30, 2022:

  • Zieschang, Gary Wayne Jr. – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear
  • Bergman, Kevin – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hill, James Walter III – Public Intoxication
  • Gaytan, Eliasar – Disregard Police Officer
  • Rodriguez, Matthew – Failure to Identify/Give False Information
  • Campos, Jesus Eduardo Leon – Theft of Property and Failure to Identify/Give False Information
  • Nolte, Michael Edward – No Driver’s License
  • Harwell, Thomas Eugene – Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance and Assault/Family Violence
  • Miller, Ian Louis – Parole Violation
  • Stevenson, Semaj Ykeme – Possession of Marijuana
  • Martinez, Joseph Michael – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
