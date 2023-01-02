Nathan Shields David, 56, of Hardin, Texas, passed away on December 15, 2022. He was born in Kirkwood, Missouri, on June 4, 1966, to David Warren David and Mary Jane Shields David.

Nathan was preceded in death by his mother and his son Zachary Evan David. He is survived by his daughter, Leigha David (Jimmy Curry), of Humble, Texas, his son, Nathan Harold David, of Hardin, Texas, and his father, Dr. David Warren David, of Bryan, Texas. He is also survived by his sister, Dr. Debra Leigh Winikates (John) of Columbus, Indiana, and his two brothers, John Dudley David (Tracy) of Houston, Texas, and Dr. David Robert David (Virginia) of Vancouver, Washington. He was fondly admired by 15 nieces and nephews as “Uncle Nathan.”

Nathan attended the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Houston, Texas, and graduated from Bryan High School in Bryan, Texas. He attended Sam Houston State University and graduated with a degree in photography. Always curious and in pursuit of new interests, Nathan explored life in many directions including playing the violin and honing his wit as a comedian.

A Lance Corporal in the Marine Corps, Nathan was called to active duty for Desert Storm; he was recognized for exemplary service and was honorably discharged.

Nathan’s life was also interwoven with many occupations: professional photography, law enforcement (Deputy Constable in Harris County), railroad conductor, automotive garage owner, contractor and superintendent of firearms repair unit in Kuwait, meat cutter, and writer. His novel, Tranquility Logistics Corporation, was published in 2010. Most recently he used his creative talents as a butcher, sausage-maker and barbecue enthusiast at the Hardin Grocery and Meat Market.

Nathan entertained his wide range of family and friends with his quick wit, amazing story-telling and conversational comedic timing. He also took pride in providing great food.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 4:00pm -6:00pm at Allison Funeral Services, Liberty, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:00am at Allison Funeral Services with burial to follow at Guedry Cemetery, Batson Texas.

