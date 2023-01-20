Seth Daniel “Bubba” Jones, 37, of Batson, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Polk County, Texas.

Bubba was born on January 14, 1986, to LaRue Jones and the late Gearl Dean Davis in Galveston, Texas. Bubba was a crane operator for Worley Industries.

Bubba was a Faithful Servant to the Lord and showed it by the way he interacted with family, friends, and folks he would come in contact with. He loved deer hunting, duck hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors. He was a gun and knife collector.

He looked forward to family and friends gatherings. His nieces and nephews will always remember him as the “Best” uncle. Bubba will be greatly missed by all who loved him. His legacy will continue with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

Bubba is preceded in death by his wife Natasha Nicole Jones; baby daughter; mother, Gearl Dean Jones; sister, DeAnna Bell Hammons.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father LaRue Jones and fiance Mary Mattson of Batson, Texas; sister, Inez Welton and husband Dennis “Scooby” of Batson, Texas, Heather Dawn Bishop and husband Michael of Liberty, Texas; niece, Hannah Noel Welton; nephews, Michael Cole Bishop, and Kade Bishop; niece, Kylee Rae Bishop; Beloved Cousin, Jason Adams and family; Best Friend, Matt Casey; God-Daughter, Riley Casey; Special Friend, Patricia Flores; loving dogs, Boots and Dozer; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

