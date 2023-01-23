Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 21, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 21, 2023:

  • Trahan, Jason Eric – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle (no mugshot)
  • Mosqueda, Fernando – Deadly Conduct (two counts)
  • Hicks, Trinity Wade – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License and Failure to Appear (no mugshot)
  • Shumaker, Monet – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)
  • Williams, Erin Marie – Delivery of Marijuana (less than 5 pounds but more than ¼ ounce), Money Laundering, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of Marijuana (Less than 50 pounds but more than 5 pounds)
  • Lanehart, Christine Marie – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)
  • Fultz, Dillon Thomas – Possession of Marijuana Harris, Jared Wayne – Failure to Identify/Give False Information
Fultz, Dillon Thomas
Harris, Jared Wayne
Mosqueda, Fernando
Williams, Erin Marie

