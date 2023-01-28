Myra “My” Lucille Sechrist, 55, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on March 9, 1967, in Visalia, California, to Henry Franklin and Betty Lucille Wilson Sechrist. Myra graduated from Azusa High School in Azusa, California, with the class of 1985. She was dedicated to her faith in the Lord and was a member of Crosby Church in Crosby, Texas

Myra was a sweet, lovable, and kind woman with a big heart and an even bigger voice. She was charismatic, vibrant, always happy, extremely full of life, and would light up a room with her presence. Myra was very giving and was always willing to help others when they were in need. She was very active, especially when it came to family activities and watching her daughter play softball, which was her passion. Myra pursued many interests, some of which included writing notes of everything, and doodling. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family and her daughter Madison, whom she loved unconditionally. Myra was an avid enthusiast of horses and dogs. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Myra leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her daughter Madison Martin and her fiancé Zeth Sedlak of Dayton; her parents Henry “Pops” and Betty “Granny” Sechrist of Cleveland; her siblings Mike Sechrist and wife Claudia of LaPorte and Denise Sechrist of Cleveland; her former husband Ronald Martin of Trinity; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 10am, on Monday, January 30, 2023, in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, 2421 N. Hwy 146 in Dayton, Texas.

