Plane crash in Cleveland, rescue being hampered by flooding rain

A small plane crashed in Cleveland Sunday night en route to Cleveland Municipal Airport, authorities say.

According to Capt. David Meyers with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has been in communication with 911 dispatchers.

The plane crashed south of the airport in a wooded area. Emergency personnel have set up a staging area at the airport and are working on a plan to get the pilot to safety.

Recent rains are hampering the rescue and have cut off access points that first responders would have otherwise used to reach the pilot.

As soon as more information is known, an update will be posted.

