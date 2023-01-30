Pct. 4 Constable’s Office: Liberty man arrested on drug charges

The Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office is continuing its efforts to combat illegal activity, acting on tips from the community. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Constable’s Office, assisted by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Special Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Liberty.

“The Pct. 4 Constable’s Office received a tip that marijuana, pills and handguns were being sold from the residence. Investigators with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office conducted an investigation and were able to establish probable cause to secure a search warrant for the residence, which was issued by Liberty County 253rd District Court Judge Chap Cain,” a statement from the Constable’s Office reads.

Upon execution of the search warrant at the home, authorities reportedly found a half-pound of suspected marijuana, suspected Xanax pills, packaging material, digital scales, a handgun and a small amount of cash.

Glenn, Mike Lee III

The suspect – Mike Lee Glenn, 18, of Liberty – was taken into custody at the scene. Glenn was incarcerated at the Liberty County Jail and charged with one count of Delivery of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone, a third-degree felony, and one count of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, less than 28 Grams, in a Drug Free Zone, a third-degree felony.

Constable Thornton is asking that anyone with information about narcotic trafficking to contact their local law enforcement or the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office by calling 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us. All tips will remain confidential.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

