Robert Mueller, 79, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born on Thursday, September 30, 1943, in Houston, Texas, to Fred Mueller and Nezzie Grisom, both of whom have preceded in death.

Robert was also preceded in death by his wife Pam (McIntosh) Mueller and brother, Raymond Mueller. Left to cherish his memories are his loving children, Robin Murray and (Michael), Michael Mueller, Angela Mueller, Frank Mueller, Robert Mueller and(Lindsey); brothers, John Mueller and David Mueller; sister, Mary Stepp; along with sixteen grandchildren and numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Memorial service for Robert will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday January 29,2023 at 1:00PM

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

