Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 30, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 30, 2023:

  • Goodson, Courtnie Ann – Possession of Marijuana
  • Battestin, Jessyca – False Report to Police Officer
  • Preza, Guadalupe – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Molina, Jason – Theft of Property
  • Mason, Rhett Christopher – Possession of Marijuana
  • Watkins, Courtnee Jo – Theft
  • Jones, Joshua Dathan – Failure to Give One-Half of Roadway to Oncoming Traffic, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
Watkins, Courtnee Jo
Preza, Guadalupe
Molina, Jason
Mason, Rhett Christopher
Goodson, Courtnie Ann
Battestin, Jessyca

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.