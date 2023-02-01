Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 30, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 30, 2023:

Goodson, Courtnie Ann – Possession of Marijuana

Battestin, Jessyca – False Report to Police Officer

Preza, Guadalupe – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Molina, Jason – Theft of Property

Mason, Rhett Christopher – Possession of Marijuana

Watkins, Courtnee Jo – Theft

Jones, Joshua Dathan – Failure to Give One-Half of Roadway to Oncoming Traffic, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

