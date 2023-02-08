Ashley Kay Locke DelPozo, 42, passed away on February 3, 2023, in Houston, Texas. She was born on February 8, 1980, in Liberty, Texas, to parents Mark Locke and Becky Kaemmerling.

Ashley was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jody and Mary McMullan, DH “Buddy” and Kathryn Locke; aunt Sharon Gibson and uncle Carl Gibson; uncles Randy McMullan and Jay McMullan.

Ashley is survived by her son Jordan DelPozo; her father Mark Locke and her mother Becky Kaemmerling and stepfather Charles Kaemmerling; brother Jeffrey Locke and sister-in-law Laci Locke; niece Jenni Locke and nephews Levi and Parker Locke; Jordan’s father, Josh DelPozo; her aunt Kathy and uncle Kenny McGlasson; numerous other relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Friday, February 10, 2023 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N Travis St. Liberty, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service of Liberty, Texas. Online condolences can be made at www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

