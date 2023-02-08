Diane Rosalie (Konieczny) Wyatt, age 79, of Dayton, Texas, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born April 22, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents John and Rosalie Konieczny who preceded her in death along with her husband, Donald Wyatt and son, Todd Wyatt.

Along with raising a large family, Diane and Donald also raised Arabian horses for 50+ years.

Diane is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Wyatt, Kimberly Morgan and husband John, Julie Snead and husband Travis; sons, Kerry Wyatt and wife Paula, Jeffrey Wyatt and wife Michele, Christopher Wyatt and wife Michelle, Shawn Wyatt, Kevin Wyatt and wife Jennifer, and Jonathan Wyatt; brothers Dennis Konieczny and wife Jill, David Konieczny and wife Patricia; sister-in-law, Sara; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 4 pm, at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Texas. There will be a visitation held prior to the service beginning at 3 pm.

