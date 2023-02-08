Edward Eugene “Gene” Copley, 85, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Port Arthur, Texas. He was born on July 7, 1937, in Houston, Texas, to the late Letha and Lee Copley, Sr. Gene was dedicated to his faith in the Lord, and was a faithful member of Grace River Chapel and a former member of Bethel Assembly of God in Liberty.

Gene graduated from Angleton High School, in Angleton, Texas, with the class of 1957. Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Army. Gene was stationed in Germany; he served during the Korean Conflict working as a tank driver and a mechanic.

Gene pursued many interests, some of which included fishing, coin collecting, doing yardwork, tending to his rose bushes and flowerbeds, playing ball with the children and grandchildren, and watching sports on the television. He was a generous and kind person who always looked for ways to help others. Gene was very caring, never putting himself before others. He found the most joy in spending time with his precious wife and family. Gene will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Lisa Whitmire; his sisters Lorraine Clifton, and his twin Mart Kiel; his brothers Lee Copley, Jr. and Calvin Copley. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his beloved wife of sixty-one years Patricia Copley of Beaumont; his daughter Dr. Reba Copley Harper of Beaumont; his grandchildren Patrick Bunyard of Beaumont, Tori Whitmire of Beaumont; his extended family Bruce and Judy Willis of Beaumont, and Mike and Glenda Minter of Beaumont; his fur baby Abbie; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Paul Richardson, Gary Bunyard, Patrick Bunyard, Dr. Robert Copley, Bruce Willis, Mike Minter, Johnny Poor, and David Kiel. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Copley, and Patrick Glueck.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10:00 am, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 11 am, at the funeral home, with Rev. Darrell Brown and Pastor Steven Morgan officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park.

