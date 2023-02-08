Jim Adolphus Kennedy was born January 10, 1954, in Lafayette, Louisiana, to parents, Gustavus Allison Kennedy and Verna Navarre Kennedy. He passed away February 1, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 69.

Jim graduated Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena, Texas, in 1972, and was an accomplished pipeline welder for 40-plus years who traveled extensively throughout the United States in his career.

He was known around Dayton/Cleveland area as “THE Jim Kennedy.” Jim was a man of few words but loved his family, especially his grandkids, and spent the last few years of his life reveling in the time he had with them.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Gustavus Allison Kennedy; devoted wife of 46 years, Jan Kennedy; brother, Gene Kennedy.

He is survived by his mother, Verna Kennedy; sons, Justin Kennedy, John Kennedy, and Jeff Kennedy; daughter, Jill Kennedy Sellers and husband Jack; brothers, Robb Kennedy, Gabriel Kennedy; sisters, Beth Willis, and Gail Harris and husband Joe; grandchildren, Benjamin Sellers and Julianna Kennedy.

