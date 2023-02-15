Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 13, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 13, 2023:
- Shane, Suesann Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Faust, Tristan – Possession of Marijuana
- Heighton, Ashley Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Jones, Shane Kenton – Evading Arrest, Detention With a Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Driving With License Invalid
- Mouton, Jamal Roshaun – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Flores Lopez, Jesus Eduardo – Criminal Mischief, Deadly Conduct, Criminal Mischief and Deadly Conduct
- Chute, Christopher Lee – Contempt of Child Support Order
- Lagunas, Frank Rojas – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence