Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 13, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 13, 2023:

  • Shane, Suesann Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Faust, Tristan – Possession of Marijuana
  • Heighton, Ashley Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Jones, Shane Kenton – Evading Arrest, Detention With a Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Driving With License Invalid
  • Mouton, Jamal Roshaun – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Flores Lopez, Jesus Eduardo – Criminal Mischief, Deadly Conduct, Criminal Mischief and Deadly Conduct
  • Chute, Christopher Lee – Contempt of Child Support Order
  • Lagunas, Frank Rojas – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
