Jay Robert Lauersdorf was born February 24, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to parents, Vernon F. Lauersdorf and Mildred Beyer Lauersdorf. He passed away February 24, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 93.

Jay proudly served our country in the US Army. He received his Masters Degree from Sam Houston State University and taught AG at Splendora High School in the 1950s and retired from Houston ISD. Jay was a member of the First Methodist Church of Cleveland. He has lived in Cleveland since 1997 and was a former resident of Splendora.

Jay loved his family greatly and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon F. and Mildred Lauersdorf; children, Gregory Lauersdorf, Richard Lauersdorf, Victor Lauersdorf, Carl Lauersdorf; brother, Thomas Lauersdorf; step mother, Paula Clyde Lauersdorf; sister in law, Jolly Taylor. Jay is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Bethany Lauersdorf; daughter, Cheryl Lauersdorf Ross and husband James; son, Douglas Lauresdorf and wife Hollianne; grandchildren, Melissa Dabney and spouse Mel Nichols, Brian Dabney and spouse Emily, Victor Lauersdorf II and spouse Jamie, Latrisha Lauersdorf Lynn and spouse Tyler, Charles Lauersdorf and spouse Amanda, Tara Lauersdorf; great grandchildren, Victor Lauersdorf III, Gracie Lauersdorf, Lily Parker, TJ Lynn, Evan Lynn, Jacee Weems, Seema Jawaheri, Kylee Lauersdorf, Levi Lauersdorf, Dylan Lauersdorf, Thomas Brown, Caden Dabney, Lorelei Dabney; brother in law, Steve Donnell and spouse Denise; nephews, Thomas Lauersdorf Jr, Mitchell Lauersdorf, Michael Lauersdorf; nieces, Lindsey McCrary, Marsha Donovan.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 6-8pm. Funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the First Methodist Church Cleveland at 10am with Rev. James McMillan and Dr. Greg Smith officiating. Burial will be at 2pm in the Earthmans Resthaven Cemetery in Houston, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be, Brian Dabney, Melissa Dabney, Victor Lauersdorf II, Latrisha Lynn, Charles Lauersdorf, Tara Lauersdorf, Thomas Lauersdorf Jr, Michael Lauersdorf, Mitchell Lauersdorf. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Methodist Church Cleveland.

