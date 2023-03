Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare announces open public meetings with stakeholders to discuss local intellectual Developmental Disabilities services planning for fiscal years 2023-2024.

Interested persons from the community are invited to attend.

Thursday, March 30, 2023

12 p.m.

2000 Panther Lane

Liberty, Texas 77575

&

Thursday, March 30, 2023

5:30 p.m.

2004 Truman

Cleveland, Texas 77327

Virtual Meeting

March 31, 2023

1 p.m.

https://call.lifesizecloud.com/15196965

