Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 24, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 24, 2023:
- Gutierrez, Juan Manuel – Possession of Marijuana
- Ingles, Dafne – Possession of Marijuana
- Pacheco-Cadena, Miguel Angel – Money Laundering, less than $300,000 (no mugshot)
- Garcia, Ricardo – Employ Unlicensed Commercial Driver
- Hidalgo, Terence – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Barron, Thomas Charles III – Theft of Property (no mugshot)
- Whisenant, James III – Take Wildlife Resources Without Consent
- Hall, Tyler Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Take Wildlife Resources Without Consent