Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 24, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 24, 2023:

  • Gutierrez, Juan Manuel – Possession of Marijuana
  • Ingles, Dafne – Possession of Marijuana
  • Pacheco-Cadena, Miguel Angel – Money Laundering, less than $300,000 (no mugshot)
  • Garcia, Ricardo – Employ Unlicensed Commercial Driver
  • Hidalgo, Terence – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Barron, Thomas Charles III – Theft of Property (no mugshot)
  • Whisenant, James III – Take Wildlife Resources Without Consent
  • Hall, Tyler Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Take Wildlife Resources Without Consent
Garcia, Ricardo
Gutierrez, Juan Manuel
Hall, Tyler Dale
Ingles, Dafne
Whisenant, James III

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.