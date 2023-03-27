Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 24, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 24, 2023:

Gutierrez, Juan Manuel – Possession of Marijuana

Ingles, Dafne – Possession of Marijuana

Pacheco-Cadena, Miguel Angel – Money Laundering, less than $300,000 (no mugshot)

Garcia, Ricardo – Employ Unlicensed Commercial Driver

Hidalgo, Terence – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Barron, Thomas Charles III – Theft of Property (no mugshot)

Whisenant, James III – Take Wildlife Resources Without Consent

Hall, Tyler Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Take Wildlife Resources Without Consent

Garcia, Ricardo Gutierrez, Juan Manuel Hall, Tyler Dale Ingles, Dafne Whisenant, James III

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

