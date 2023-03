The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 25, 2023:

Grubbs, Jackie Jr. – Criminal Mischief

Matte, Ginger Gay – Driving While Intoxicated, open alcohol container

Hightower, Curtis James – Parole Violation

Whitaker, Natasha – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Garza, Maria Alice – Public Intoxication

Vailes, Ray Charles – Bond Forfeiture-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Blair, Trinity – Robbery and Possession of Marijuana

