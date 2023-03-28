Juana Melendez Vasquez, 57, of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, in Dayton. She was born March 30, 1965, in Villa Juarez, Mexico, to her late parents, Manuel Melendez and Maria Briceno Melendez.

Juana grew up in Mexico and had lived in Dayton for the last 29 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dayton. Juana enjoyed sewing and cooking. Her biggest enjoyment came from being with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Hilario Melendez, and a niece, Martha Melendez.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Cleto Vasquez; children, Jose “Lupe” Vasquez, Juan Vasquez, Anacleto Vasquez and wife Krystal, Lorena Reyes and husband Juan, Lisabet Prado and husband Jose, Jimmy Vasquez, Maria Vera-Vasquez and husband Santiago, Johnathan Vasquez and wife, Cami; 22 grandchildren; sisters, Thomasa Melendez, Lucina Pineda and her husband, Magdaleno, Sista Melendez; niece, Vanessa Rangel-Salazar and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Dayton, with Father Peter Nguyen, SVD officiating. Burial will follow at Palms Memorial Park in Dayton.

Pallbearers will be Jose Vasquez, Juan Vasquez, Anacleto Vasquez, Santiago Vera, Jose Prado and Johnathan Vasquez, Jimmy Vasquez and Juan Reyes.

To view her online obituary, or post a tribute to her family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

