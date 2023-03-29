Cheryl Lee Phares was born in Houston, Texas, on January 20, 1973. She passed away March 25, 2023, in Huffman, Texas, at the age of 50. Cheryl grew up in the country and loved the outdoors. She loved fishing, sitting by campfires, and karaoke with friends and family.

Cheryl always jumped at the opportunity to get dressed up and attend formal events. She was an avid Astros fan who was even lucky enough to attend the World Series with her husband David.

Later in life, she broke out of her shell and began trying new things that she was always too afraid to do. She took her 1st flight which enabled her to travel and see new places such as Jamaica and Vegas. She began to try new foods and even carnival rides. She lived in Huffman since 2018 and formerly lived in towns such as Grangerland, Katy, and Pineland.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, David Wayne Bishop and her granddaughter, Brittany Hogg. She is survived by her mother, Rose Lee Bishop; husband, David Phares; children, Autumn McIntyre, Laci McIntyre, Deane McIntyre, Lane McIntyre, Angel McIntyre, Gavin Phares, Ivy Phares and Eve Phares; brothers, Jack Bishop, David Bishop, Kenny Bishop and Robert Phillips; grandchildren, Kade McIntyre, Blake McIntyre, Brooklyn McIntyre and Aurora McIntyre; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 10 am with Pastor Brad Dancer officiating. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Jack Bishop, Kenny Bishop, Robert Phillips, Frank Phillips, David Bishop and Jeremy Cravens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

