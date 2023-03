The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 28, 2023:

Thain, Gilbert Glenn – Parole Violation-Assault/Family Violence (no mugshot)

Ambler, Chase Wesley – Violation of Protective Order

Larson, Britteny Nicole – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Jones, Shawn William – Criminal Mischief

Parks, Shanoveiah Consandra – Hold for Nacogdoches County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Hold for Nacogdoches-Criminal Mischief

