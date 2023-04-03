Dayton ISD bands are top in Area

Members of the Dayton HS band attended the UIL Region 10 concert and sightreading evaluation at Silsbee HS on March 1. Three performing ensembles, including junior varsity “B”, junior varsity “A,” and varsity band, participated.

This is the first time in the history of the Dayton HS band program for three bands to participate in this UIL event.

All three groups earned 1st division “superior” ratings from all judges in both categories.

The Woodrow Wilson JH band members attended the UIL Region 10 concert and sightreading evaluation at Hardin-Jefferson HS on March 29-31. Four performing ensembles including 7th-grade junior varsity, 7th-grade varsity, 8th-grade junior varsity, and 8th-grade varsity bands performed on stage for a panel of three judges and again in sightreading for a panel of three judges.

All judges awarded all four groups 1st division “superior” ratings in both categories.

“This is the first-ever Dayton ISD full-program UIL sweepstakes, including 1st division ratings from the DHS band at the UIL marching contest,” according to statement from Dayton ISD.

Directors for the bands are Kevin Heckaman, Chris Castillo, Caitlin Falcon, Byron Malone, Danny Williams and Betty Woods.

“The band program in Dayton ISD has seen consistent growth since Mr. Heckaman has taken over the program’s leadership. With a mindset of excellence and hard work, the directors and students have built a program of which Dayton ISD can be extremely proud. The high school band will exceed 200 in participation next year with tremendous growth in the junior high program as well,” the statement continues.

