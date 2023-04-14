Accident in Cleveland claims one life

A single-vehicle accident around 6 a.m. Friday in the 21000 block of FM 787 resulted in the death of the female driver.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, officers were immediately dispatched to the scene after the accident was reported. When they arrived, they found a 2007 Chrysler Sebring overturned in a heavily wooded area next to the roadway.

The female driver was deceased. Her identity is being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin.

Cleveland PD crash investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

