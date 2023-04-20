Cleveland MS teacher placed on administrative leave

A Cleveland Middle School teacher is being investigated for reportedly having electronic communications with a student.

While it is believed that no inappropriate physical contact or salacious communications occurred between the female student and the male teacher, the teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Cleveland ISD employee handbook states that a teacher and student are prohibited from electronic communications of all types; however, an employee is not subject to these provisions regarding electronic communications with a student if the employee has a social or family relationship with a student.

According to Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless, the teacher is believed to be closely connected to the student’s family.

Cleveland ISD Police Department is investigating the case and the teacher will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is concluded.

