Cleveland MS teacher placed on administrative leave

By
Bluebonnet News
-

A Cleveland Middle School teacher is being investigated for reportedly having electronic communications with a student.

While it is believed that no inappropriate physical contact or salacious communications occurred between the female student and the male teacher, the teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Cleveland ISD employee handbook states that a teacher and student are prohibited from electronic communications of all types; however, an employee is not subject to these provisions regarding electronic communications with a student if the employee has a social or family relationship with a student.

According to Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless, the teacher is believed to be closely connected to the student’s family.

Cleveland ISD Police Department is investigating the case and the teacher will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is concluded.

Previous articleMcBride and the Ride coming to Cleveland on April 29
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.