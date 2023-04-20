Dayton HS teacher accused of wrongdoing, placed on administrative leave

A Dayton High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave while the District investigates allegations that he had inappropriate communications with a student.

The allegations came to light on Wednesday, April 19.

Travis Young, a spokesperson for Dayton ISD, said the District is cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation.

“Dayton ISD’s number one priority is student and staff safety,” Young said.

This is a developing story. An update will be posted as soon as more information is available.

