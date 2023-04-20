McBride and the Ride coming to Cleveland on April 29

After more than 20 years, the hardworking country band of McBride and the Ride is still going strong, and on Saturday, April 29, the band will be heating up the concert stage at PWR Texan Theatre in Cleveland.

Acclaimed vocalist, guitar player and songwriter Terry McBride hails from Lampasas, Texas, a small ranching community 70 miles northwest of Austin. He started playing guitar at the age of 9. Following in the footsteps of his father, the late Dale McBride, Terry soon was playing in local bands and spending summer on the road with his father. The senior McBride, an American country music singer, was a chart-topper from the 1970s.

Terry joined his father’s band for three years before moving to Austin to strike out on his own on the local music scene. He spent the next few years playing with Texas artists Lee Roy Parnell, Bill Carter and the Blame, Jimmy Dale Gilmore, Johnny Duncan, Rosie Flores and Delbert McClinton.

In 1989, McBride and the Ride was created by an MCA Music executive with Terry on vocals career and bass guitar, Ray Herndon on background vocals and guitars, and Billy Thomas on background vocals and drums. McBride and the Ride recorded four albums for MCA, racking up several top five singles, including 1992’s #1 single “Sacred Ground.”

According to the bio posted on the band’s website, “McBride also received two million airplay awards for his writing credits for ‘Just One Night’ and ‘Going Out of My Mind.’ McBride and the Ride received CMA and ACM nominations for Vocal Group of the Year before eventually disbanding in 1995.”

Afterward, Terry focused on his songwriting and some of his songs have been recorded by other well-known artists like Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McIntyre, Hank Williams Jr., Ronnie Dunn, Kix Brooks, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Easton Corbin, Lost Frequencies, Kenny Rogers, John Anderson, Cole Swindell, Jim Lauderdale, Chase Bryant, Clare Dunn, Ricky Van Shelton, Jack Ingram, George Ducas, David Ball, Casey James, Wade Hayes, Gretchen Wilson, Andy Griggs, Jedd Hughes, Jason Michael Carroll, James Otto, Gord Bamford, Emerson Drive and Rosie Flores.

“In 2004, Terry co-wrote American Idol finalist Josh Gracin’s top five single ‘Stay With Me/Brass Bed.’ He followed that up by co-writing ‘Play Something Country”’with Ronnie Dunn, which was the fastest rising single of Brooks and Dunn’s career and was also the final #1 song for the award winning duo. Terry has had over 25 songs recorded by Brooks & Dunn, which led to 13 singles and 12 BMI million airplay awards,” according to his bio.

In 2021, McBride and the Ride reunited and in February 2022 they played their first Nashville concert in 20 years. They are recording new music and are on a rigorous concert schedule that will take them all across the United States, but on April 29, they will perform at the historic PWR Texan Theatre in Cleveland.

Tickets for McBride and the Ride’s concert in Cleveland are available through Outhouse Tickets. Click here to pick your seat and purchase tickets: http://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/21191-McBride__The_Ride/

