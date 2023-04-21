Bill Carnline, Jr.

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Bill Carnline, Jr., formerly of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on April 18, 2023, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands.

Bill was born June 2, 1956 in Conroe, Texas. He attended school in the north Houston area, graduating from Sam Houston High School in 1974. While there, he met Carolyn Breland. The two married in 1973 and over their thirty-eight years together, became parents to five children.

An avid sports fan, Bill enjoyed playing, attending, and watching all sports, particularly the Houston Astros and Nascar. Bill was a devoted electrical worker, serving as an underground cable splicer for more than forty years.

Bill is preceded in death by his father Bill Carnline, Sr. and his wife Carolyn Carnline. He is survived by his mother Joan Bullard, sister Roxanne Grein, and brother Reagan Bullard; his children Melissa Katzenberger, Clinton “Bubba” Carnline, Keli Lewis, Christopher Carnline, and Shelby Engle; his ten grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Services for Bill will be held at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. Chapel service will be held on Monday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. Interment services will follow at Morgan Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the MD Anderson Cancer Society at gifts.mdanderson.org.

Previous articleCleveland MS teacher placed on administrative leave
Next articleGlenna Alice Hall
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.