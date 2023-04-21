Bill Carnline, Jr., formerly of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on April 18, 2023, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands.

Bill was born June 2, 1956 in Conroe, Texas. He attended school in the north Houston area, graduating from Sam Houston High School in 1974. While there, he met Carolyn Breland. The two married in 1973 and over their thirty-eight years together, became parents to five children.

An avid sports fan, Bill enjoyed playing, attending, and watching all sports, particularly the Houston Astros and Nascar. Bill was a devoted electrical worker, serving as an underground cable splicer for more than forty years.

Bill is preceded in death by his father Bill Carnline, Sr. and his wife Carolyn Carnline. He is survived by his mother Joan Bullard, sister Roxanne Grein, and brother Reagan Bullard; his children Melissa Katzenberger, Clinton “Bubba” Carnline, Keli Lewis, Christopher Carnline, and Shelby Engle; his ten grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Services for Bill will be held at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. Chapel service will be held on Monday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. Interment services will follow at Morgan Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the MD Anderson Cancer Society at gifts.mdanderson.org.

