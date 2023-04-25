Public Notice: 2023 Fiber Optic Installation Project

2023 FIBER OPTIC INSTALLATION PROJECT

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Liberty, Texas will receive bids for the 2023 FIBER OPTIC INSTALLATION PROJECT until 2:00 PM on May 18, 2023, at the City Secretary’s Office at City Hall, 1829 Sam Houston Street, Liberty, TX 77575. The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 2:15 PM on May 18, 2023, at Council Chambers at City Hall, 1829 Sam Houston Street, Liberty, TX 77575. Plans and Specifications may be examined without charge in the Public Works Service Center at 1100 North Main Street, Liberty, Texas. Bids may be submitted by US Mail, Overnight Express Delivery, or in person. Fax or e-mail bids will not be accepted.

One copy of each set of bid documents and specifications can be obtained at The City Of Liberty Website at www.cityofliberty.org . Any bids received after 2:00 PM will be returned unopened.

The work shall consist of install fiber optic conduit, fiber optic cables and fiber optic ground boxes with the City’s Right of Way. The fiber optic conduit, fiber optic cables and fiber optic ground boxes will be supplied by the City of Liberty.

All unit prices must be stated in both script and figures. The City of Liberty, Texas reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in bids received. In case of ambiguity or lack of clearness, in stating the prices in the bids, the owner reserves the right to consider the most advantageous construction thereof, or to reject the bid. Unreasonable (or “unbalanced”) unit prices will authorize the owner to reject any bid. Bidders are expected to inspect the site of work and to inform themselves regarding all local conditions.

Equal Opportunity in Employment – All qualified applicants will receive consideration of employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, handicap, or national origin. Bidders to this work will be required to comply with the President’s Executive Order No. 11246., as amended by Executive Order 11375, and as supplement in Department of Labor regulations 42 CFR Part 60.

A bidder’s bond, Certified or Cashier’s Check in the amount of not less than of five percent (5%) of the total bid shall accompany each bid as a guarantee that, if awarded the contract, the bidder will promptly enter into contract with the City of Liberty, Texas. The successful bidder or bidders will be required to furnish a performance bond, payment bond and one year maintenance bond. The bonds shall be from a corporate surety or corporate sureties, duly authorized to do business in the State of Texas. Attention is called to the fact that not less than the federally determined prevailing (Davis-Bacon and related Acts) wage rate as issued by the US Department of Labor and contained in the contract documents must be paid on this project. In addition, the successful bidder must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sex, age, or national origin. A bidder or bidders may modify and or withdraw their bids prior to the bid opening.

The City of Liberty, Texas reserves the right to reject any or all bids. All Bidders shall be aware that The City of Liberty, Texas is tax exempt as referred to in Chapter 151, Subchapter E of the Tax Code. After the bids have been opened and tabulated, the applicant and consulting engineer shall evaluate the bids and bidders to determine the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder. The bids may be held by the City of Liberty, Texas for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the bidder’s qualifications prior to the contract award. The bid will be awarded to the lowest responsible, responsible bidder or combination of responsible bidders.



All bidders are required to acknowledge receipt of all addenda:

Addenda No. 1 _____________________

Addenda No. 2 _____________________

Addenda No. 3 _____________________

A Voluntary Pre-Bid Conference will be held on May 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Council Chambers at City Hall, 1829 Sam Houston Street, Liberty, TX 77575.

First Advertisement April 20, 2023

Second Advertisement April 27, 2023

