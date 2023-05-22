Chambers County prepares for hurricane season with full-scale hurricane exercise

This week Chambers County participated in a full-scale exercise hosted by the Texas Department of Emergency Management in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season.

This exercise, dubbed Hurricane Indigo, allowed the County to confirm readiness and coordination between internal department and with external partners.

“Activities like this exercise allow the County to prepare for disasters, practice response activities and identify and mitigate deficiencies,” said Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia. “I can confidently say that, after this exercise, Chambers County stands ready to respond to possible events.”

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1 and runs through November 30.

