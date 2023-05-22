Hull-Daisetta ISD announces teachers of the year

Every year, educators for Hull-Daisetta ISD are nominated for Teacher of the Year awards.

The process is rigorous, and candidates are carefully evaluated based on a variety of factors including their teaching methods, their impact on student learning, and their involvement in their community.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Jennifer Hansen and Donyelle Jackson were recognized as the HDISD Teachers of the Year at the Hull-Daisetta school board meeting.

Jennifer Hanson was recognized as the secondary teacher of the year. She graduated from Sam Houston State University and has 18 years of experience in education. This is her first year at Hull-Daisetta ISD teaching high school science and forensics.

Donyelle Jackson was recognized as the elementary teacher of the year. Her Alma Mater is Lamar University and Texas A&M. She has 16 years of experience in education. This is her third year at Hull-Daisetta ISD and she teaches third grade reading and social studies.

“Hull-Daisetta ISD is very fortunate to have such quality teachers such as this year’s Teacher of the Year winners. Mrs. Jackson and Mrs. Hansen both have high student expectations, and they work hard to get students to reach their unrealized potential. Furthermore, and most importantly, they care deeply for their students’ overall success,” says Dr. Tim Bartram, superintendent of Hull-Daisetta ISD.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

