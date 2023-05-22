Melba Castro, 40, and daughter Jaelyn Castro, 13, of Liberty, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Mont Belvieu, Texas. Melba was born on April 14, 1983, in Naples, Florida to Maria Alvarado and Felipe Garcia. Jaelyn, the daughter of Jacinto Castro and the late Melba Castro, was born on February 15, 2010, in Baytown, Texas.

Melba graduated from Dayton High School, with the class of 2001. She attended Lee College where she obtained her certificate as a medical assistant. Melba would often work as a substitute teacher for Liberty ISD, where her daughter Jaelyn also attended school as a seventh grader.

Melba was a quiet and strong willed woman who was dedicated to her family. She loved spending time with her family and loved them unconditionally. Jaelyn was also quiet, very smart and recently recognized in the top twenty-five of her class at Liberty Middle School. She had many dreams and aspirations; her biggest was focusing on becoming a doctor. Melba and Jaelyn will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved them.

Melba and Jaelyn were preceded in death by mother and grandmother Juana Garcia; father-in-law and grandfather Refugio Castro; and sister-in-law and aunt Luz Maria Castro. They leave behind to cherish their loving memory, husband and father Jacinto Castro; children and siblings Jacey and Jadelyn Castro; father and grandfather, Felipe Garcia; mother and grandmother Maria Alvarado; siblings, aunts and uncles Jesse Garcia, Felipe Garcia, Roman Garcia, Adrian Garcia and Jamie Garcia; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 9pm, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 411 Milam Street in Liberty, with Father Paul Kahan, S.V.D, as Celebrant. A Rite of Committal will immediately follow in Liberty Catholic Cemetery.

Melba Castro, nacida 14 de Abril 1983 en Naples, Florida. Falleció Miércoles 17 de Mayo, 2023. Melba, hija de Felipe García y María Alvarado se graduó de Dayton High School Clase 2001. Atendió Lee College en donde se tituló de Asistente Medico. Trabajo por un tiempo para el distrito escolar de Liberty. Melba era madre, esposa hija y hermana, amaba a su familia y se dedicaba a ellos y cuidar de sus hijos.

Precedida en Muerte a su madre Juanita García, suegro Refugio Castro y cuñada Luz María Castro.

Melba deja atesorar su memoria a su esposo, Jacinto Castro, hijos Jacey y Jadelyn Castro. Su padre Felipe García. Sus hermanos Jesse García, Felipe García, Roman García, Adrian García y hermana Jaime García, junto de numerosos amigos y familiares.

Jaelyn Castro, nacida 15 de Febrero 2010 en Baytown, Texas. Falleció Miércoles 17 de Mayo, 2023. Jaelyn, hija de Jacinto Castro y Melba Castro. Jaelyn atendió Liberty Middle School en donde fue recientemente reconocida en el Top 25 de sus alumnos y en donde participaba en Teatro. Jaelyn era una niña muy inteligente y tenía muchos sueños y aspiraciones de cual uno era ser a sus padres orgulloso y algún día ser una doctora.

Precedida en Muerte junto a su madre, Melba Castro, su abuelo paterno Refugio Castro, tía paterna Luz María Castro. Su abuela materna Juanita García.

Jaelyn deja atesorar su memoria su padre, Jacinto Castro, a su hermano mayor Jacey Castro y su hermanita Jadelyn Castro. Junto a numerosos familiares, amigos y sus compañeros de la escuela.

Familia y amigos están invitados a visitar con la familia de 6PM-9PM Martes, 23 de Mayo, 2023 en Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main St, Dayton Tx. Misa, celebración de vida se llevará acabó el 24 de Mayo, 2023 en la Iglesia Inmaculada Concepción en Liberty, Tx seguido por el sepelio en el Cementerio Católico de Liberty.

