Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 20, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 20, 2023:

  • Bertrand, Ashley Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Blanco, Slonne Yadira – Assault of a Peace Officer, Public Intoxication
  • Escobar, Brian – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Hillman, Evgeny Damon – Public Intoxication
  • Jordan, Edwards – Evading Arrest, Failure to Identify Fugitive
  • Lee, Crystal Diane – Driving While License Invalid 
  • Parker, Casey Lynn – Displaying Expired License Plate, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid and Possession of a Controlled Substance 
  • Pratt, Lisa Ann – Theft, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Pridgeon, Justin Edward – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Slavens, Zackary Hunter – Violating Bond/Protective Order
  • Solomon, Erick Demound – Hold for Harris County, Failure to Appear, Interfering Duties of a Public Servant
  • Turner, Michelle Lee – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear
  • Vasquez-Contreras, Sergio Joel – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Public Intoxication
  • White, Barbara Smith – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Control Speed
