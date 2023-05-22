Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 20, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 20, 2023:
- Bertrand, Ashley Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Blanco, Slonne Yadira – Assault of a Peace Officer, Public Intoxication
- Escobar, Brian – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Hillman, Evgeny Damon – Public Intoxication
- Jordan, Edwards – Evading Arrest, Failure to Identify Fugitive
- Lee, Crystal Diane – Driving While License Invalid
- Parker, Casey Lynn – Displaying Expired License Plate, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Pratt, Lisa Ann – Theft, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Pridgeon, Justin Edward – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Slavens, Zackary Hunter – Violating Bond/Protective Order
- Solomon, Erick Demound – Hold for Harris County, Failure to Appear, Interfering Duties of a Public Servant
- Turner, Michelle Lee – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear
- Vasquez-Contreras, Sergio Joel – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Public Intoxication
- White, Barbara Smith – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Control Speed