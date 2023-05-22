Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 20, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 20, 2023:

Bertrand, Ashley Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Blanco, Slonne Yadira – Assault of a Peace Officer, Public Intoxication

Escobar, Brian – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Hillman, Evgeny Damon – Public Intoxication

Jordan, Edwards – Evading Arrest, Failure to Identify Fugitive

Lee, Crystal Diane – Driving While License Invalid

Parker, Casey Lynn – Displaying Expired License Plate, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Pratt, Lisa Ann – Theft, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Pridgeon, Justin Edward – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Slavens, Zackary Hunter – Violating Bond/Protective Order

Solomon, Erick Demound – Hold for Harris County, Failure to Appear, Interfering Duties of a Public Servant

Turner, Michelle Lee – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear

Vasquez-Contreras, Sergio Joel – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Public Intoxication

White, Barbara Smith – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Control Speed

