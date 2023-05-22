New Santa Fe commercial center in Cleveland area quickly draws tenants

Commercial growth is accelerating in Santa Fe, a 34,000-acre master-planned community in the area of Cleveland, Texas.

Under construction now is 21,000 square feet of retail space along Santa Fe Parkway at San Felipe Drive. The strip center will consist of two 10,500-square-foot buildings with space for six retailers. Confirmed tenants include restaurants, a gym and a bank, among other businesses. The building — designed by Duayne Freeman with Freeman Associates and being built by Danny Houghton with Santa Fe developer Colony Ridge Communities — is projected to be complete in early August.

“This is just the beginning of what will ultimately be a vibrant commercial center within Santa Fe,” said Justin Chaney with Colony Ridge Communities. “In fact, this first center leased so quickly, we are already building two more right next door.”

Additional plans for the area call for a 35,000-square-foot Hispanic grocery store, several hybrid Family Dollar and Dollar Tree store and a skating rink with an arcade. A fire station is now open, as well.

“Having so much so close will add to the appeal of Santa Fe,” said Ryan Reed, a sales consultant for ASGi Homes, one of the builders within Santa Fe. “We are only about 15 minutes away from the Valley Ranch shopping center and The Woodlands is 35 minutes away, but having restaurants, stores and services right here in the community is a wonderful convenience.”

Santa Fe is located along the Grand Parkway between U.S. Highway 59 and Interstate 10. An estimated 40,000 residents currently live in Santa Fe and six schools are open, with a seventh opening in 2024. More than 25 schools are projected for the community, which has 1,000 acres developed and zoned for commercial.

ASGi Homes offers 13 floor plans within Santa Fe, all named for the first person who purchased that design. Pricing is from the $180,000s and lot sizes vary from a third of an acre to almost three-quarters of an acre. More information is available at www.asgihomes.com.

