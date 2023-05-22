Pickin’ Tha Hunt: Terminal cancer patient chosen for dream hunting trip

A Livingston teen with terminal brain cancer was surprised to be chosen for the next DNA Outdoors and Pickin’ Tha Hunt shows on the Pursuit Channel. The two TV shows feature hunting adventures starring local residents from Liberty County and other parts of Southeast Texas.

Sixteen-year-old Ty Gibson’s name was announced during the DNA Outdoors pasture party on Saturday, May 20, at the Thompson Ranch on FM 223 outside of Cleveland.

After successfully beating brain cancer two times already, Ty Gibson and his parents, Mike and Bailey Gibson, recently received the worst news possible that treatment of his anaplastic ependymoma tumor is no longer an option. Determined to pack in as many memories in the few short months of life he has left, his parents have agreed to let him take part in a thermal hog hunting with some of the stars of the show – JD Dudley, Jason Allen, Katrina Sligar and Mike Melancon.

Guests brought their own chairs to enjoy a pasture party and campfire concert hosted by DNA Outdoors hunting show and benefiting Pickin’ Tha Hunt “PTH” Foundation. DNA Outdoors and Pickin’ Tha Hunt stars greeted fans of the show at Saturday’s fundraiser in the Cleveland area. Singer Philip Griffin entertained the audience at the pasture party and campfire concert hosted by DNA Outdoors hunting show and benefiting Pickin’ Tha Hunt “PTH” Foundation.

The hunting trip is expected to take place in the coming weeks at the 3S Ranch in Tarkington. As part of the hunting trip, which will be videoed for the television shows, a campfire concert will be held featuring Jason Allen and another music guest.

The pasture party on Saturday was a fundraiser for the Pickin’ Tha Hunt Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides funding for the charity trips. Approximately 300 people attended the event to hear a concert with a line-up of five country music artists.

“We were able to cover the costs and make some money for the foundation. This was our first year to hold this event, so we had to buy a lot of stuff. Next year we plan to make it even better,” said JD Dudley.

One plan is to move the event from May to March or April to avoid some of the oppressive heat that kept some people from attending earlier in the day.

Sponsors for the event were Junk in the Truck Boutique, Luck of the Draw Fishing Tournament, Taco Rey, Donny Haltom Law Firm, Butchers Corner, American FR and Safety, Fundamental Wealth Advisors, Texas Awnings, Neal Funeral Home, Unlimited Investigations, Heights Metal Works, Wet Deck, Martin-Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Ace Electric, Pitch Black Thermal, Kartchner’s Specialty Meats, Anco Insurance, Junk Hawg Dumpsters, Feldman Lee Trial Lawyers, Southern and Soul, Texas Truck Accessories, Waste Connections, Bourque’s Supermarket, H&E Equipment, Lansdowne-Moody, Team Key Pest Control, Savoie’s Foods, Brown’s Box Blinds, Tough Country, Freedom First Apparel, Eastex Security, ASAP HVAC, Grahams Resources, Pat Kinsey Drywall, 4B Equipment Rental, Milstead Glass, Atwood Bail Bonds, C&R Firearms, Trinity Armory and Tishia Overstreet Auctioneer.

Sisters Kem Arnold and Kehle Lewis brought their Southern and Soul food truck to serve up loaded fries, sandwiches, nachos and drinks. Bryan Reynolds and Scott Lewis manned the fryer for the Southern and Soul food truck on Saturday at the pasture party and campfire concert hosted by DNA Outdoors hunting show and benefiting Pickin’ Tha Hunt “PTH” Foundation. T-shirts were sent into the audience by a slingshot at the pasture party and campfire concert hosted by DNA Outdoors hunting show and benefiting Pickin’ Tha Hunt “PTH” Foundation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

