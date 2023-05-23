Robert (Rusty) Russell Moore, 73, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023. He was born on Monday, March 13, 1950, to Robert Rora Moore and Lizzie Dean Hammons both of whom have preceded him in death.

Robert was also preceded in death by his son, Ryan Russell. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, and rig welding. His wife always knew when he was getting close to home as she could hear the loud pipes on his truck. He was known as “Poppa Smurf” to his co workers.

Robert loved his fur baby companions, especially his beloved cat, BoBo.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Donna Moore ; two sons, Michael Earl Moore and John Robert Moore; two brothers, B.L. Albright, Jesse T. Moore; sister, Shirley Soileau and husband James; along with numerous nieces, nephews, loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Robert will be held at Neal Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM. Funeral Services will follow beginning at 3:00PM. Interment for Robert will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

